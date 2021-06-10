Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,754.07 ($62.11).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,810 ($62.84) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,786.46.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

