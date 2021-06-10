Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,229 shares during the period. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after buying an additional 289,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,062,369 shares of company stock worth $34,791,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,520. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.14. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

