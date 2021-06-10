Beach Point Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. EJF Acquisition makes up about 0.2% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EJFAU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $434,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000.

Shares of EJFAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

