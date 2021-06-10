Beach Point Capital Management LP Takes $986,000 Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,903,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOSOU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 12,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,971. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

