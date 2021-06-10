Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,992,000. Towle & Co. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 154,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 153,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $691.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.13. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.