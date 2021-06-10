Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Down 3.8%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.25. 2,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 461,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $651.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,643,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 210,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

