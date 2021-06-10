Bellevue Group AG Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $436.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

