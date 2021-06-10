Bellevue Group AG Buys 223,936 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000.

NYSE VCRA opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.13 and a beta of 0.12. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,164 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

