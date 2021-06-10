Bellevue Group AG Grows Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.66% of HUTCHMED worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HCM opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

