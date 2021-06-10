Bellevue Group AG Has $382,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Paychex were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $104.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

