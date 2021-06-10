Berry Data (BRY) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. Berry Data has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $108,386.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00062927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00194714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00200412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.85 or 0.01316308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,226.39 or 1.00464393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

