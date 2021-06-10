Bezant Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $174,806.82 and $5,557.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 83.4% against the dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.00843344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00089033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.27 or 0.08442617 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

