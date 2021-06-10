BidiPass One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,093.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $203,388.86 and $12,093.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00856356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00089700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.92 or 0.08519263 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

