BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $58.37 and last traded at $58.74. 8,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,375,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 76,818 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $4,645,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 93,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

