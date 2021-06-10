BIKI (BIKI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.19 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One BIKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BIKI

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

