Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

Shares of TECH opened at $429.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

