Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.89.

BIIB traded up $15.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $422.47. 67,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

