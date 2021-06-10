Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $382.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $216.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $359.50.

BIIB opened at $406.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.96. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

