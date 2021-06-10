Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIREF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $816.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

