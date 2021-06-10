Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.64. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 610,061 shares.

BIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.69 million and a P/E ratio of 186.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

