Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $70.81 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $70.81 or 0.00192518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $152.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00366376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00237046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 808.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.