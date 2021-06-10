Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $96.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

