BlackRock Inc. Acquires 169,218 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Boot Barn worth $285,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $27,734,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 168,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

