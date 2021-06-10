BlackRock Inc. Buys 6,881,162 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.10% of Outfront Media worth $289,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.