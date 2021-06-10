BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $294,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.22, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.