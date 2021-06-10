Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,487,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.25. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

