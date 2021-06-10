Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,487,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.25. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.
