BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after buying an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,491,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

