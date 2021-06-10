BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 8,204 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Tutor Perini worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,355 shares of company stock worth $2,789,235. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $788.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

