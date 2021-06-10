BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWI opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.16. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

