BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 102.0% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

