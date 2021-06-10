BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. McAdam LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

