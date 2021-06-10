BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

