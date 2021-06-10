BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after acquiring an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

LIN opened at $290.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.50. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.26 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

