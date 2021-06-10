Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) vs. GATX (NYSE:GATX) Financial Analysis

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A GATX 11.64% 6.62% 1.42%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boomer and GATX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00 GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50

GATX has a consensus price target of $88.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.56%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Boomer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boomer and GATX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 1.35 -$15.56 million N/A N/A GATX $1.21 billion 2.83 $151.30 million $4.59 21.03

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Summary

GATX beats Boomer on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

