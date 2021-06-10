BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 67.7% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $336,792.94 and approximately $1,020.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 67.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.