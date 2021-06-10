Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

