Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.