Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $273.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

