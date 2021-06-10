Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 970.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

