Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,514 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,333.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley L. Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $107,978.78.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 200,831 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after buying an additional 319,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

