Bread Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $14.30 million and $468,531.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00862960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.34 or 0.08522022 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

