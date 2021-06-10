Brian Jacobs Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total value of $304,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.70. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $195.95.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $175,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.