Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 53,805 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 102.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,805 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 249,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $244.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.23. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.51 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.