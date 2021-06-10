Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 228.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.85% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $102,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,800. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75.

