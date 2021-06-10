Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $37.16 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,313 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.37. 177,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

