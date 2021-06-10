Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $48.16 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $48,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after purchasing an additional 216,172 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,406,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,730 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58.

