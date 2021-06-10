Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Sells $1,070,434.80 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EAT opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,173.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

