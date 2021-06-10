Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lessened by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 367,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

