Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.39). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 334,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625,383. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

