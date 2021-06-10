Brokerages Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). iCAD reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%.

ICAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of ICAD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.36. 111,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.38 million, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iCAD by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in iCAD by 36.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iCAD in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in iCAD by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 217,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 638.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.